Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,476 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

