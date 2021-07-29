Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.84 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 318.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

