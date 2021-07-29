Royal Bank of Canada Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $76.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NYSE APH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

