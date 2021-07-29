Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Coherent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 47,197.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

