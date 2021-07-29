Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 197,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 417,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 161,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

