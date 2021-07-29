Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $195.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.