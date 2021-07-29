Royal Bank of Canada Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $231.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

