Royal Bank of Canada Raises ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $238.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

NYSE:RMD opened at $266.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.55. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

