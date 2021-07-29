Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 11,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,461,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Specifically, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

