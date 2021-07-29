RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

