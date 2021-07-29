RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY remained flat at $$9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

