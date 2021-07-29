Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $52,690.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,088,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.