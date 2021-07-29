Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 38,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.