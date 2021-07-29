Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.
Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 38,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.
