Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.55 ($150.05).

SAF opened at €116.82 ($137.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €120.15. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

