Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 323,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.