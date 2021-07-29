Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Saga Communications worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGA opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

