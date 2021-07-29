salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,888,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.
NYSE CRM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.38. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
