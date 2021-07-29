Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.