SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

ETR:SAP opened at €120.98 ($142.33) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

