Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $163.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

