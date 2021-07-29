Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

