Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

