Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 221 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $695.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $698.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

