Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 771 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97, a PEG ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

