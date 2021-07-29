SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the June 30th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCPE remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. 50,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 252.25 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SC Health by 151.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 165,367 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SC Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

