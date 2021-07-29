Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.