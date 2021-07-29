Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Employers by 896.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Employers Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
