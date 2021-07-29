Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,577 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.10.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $181.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

