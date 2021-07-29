Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.