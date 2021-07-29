Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOSS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.