Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

