Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of MarketWise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in MarketWise by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $11.20 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

