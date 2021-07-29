Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 42,659 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $147,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Netflix by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.99. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

