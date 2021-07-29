Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,353 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $100,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

WH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

