Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

SNA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $220.16. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

