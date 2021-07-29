Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 139,330 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $115,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.83. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

