Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $78.87. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,029. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.