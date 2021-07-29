Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

About Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

