Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$193.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.