Scotiabank Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.12. Celanese has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $171.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.