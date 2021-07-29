Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $83.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $87.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.20 million to $340.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $351.17 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $373.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several research firms have commented on SBCF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

