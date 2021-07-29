Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.67 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

