Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

