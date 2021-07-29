Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $211.51 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.50.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

