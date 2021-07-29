Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.41-2.58 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.55. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

