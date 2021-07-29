Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of SCI traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 1,998,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

