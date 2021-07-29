Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Trading 5.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.53. 1,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 914,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

