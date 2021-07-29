Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

