Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,450.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,577.71.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.