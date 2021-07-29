Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 111.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $183.12 on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of $136.51 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

